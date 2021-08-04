Sony stops McDonald's Australia from giving out limited edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers

Looks like the crossover some of us didn’t think we needed and some of us didn’t even want won’t be happening after all.

McDonald’s Australia postponed its Stream Week, an event to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It was also announced that the custom PlayStation 5 controllers emblazoned with the McDonald’s McDonald’s Australia postponed its Stream Week, an event to celebrate its 50th anniversary. As part of its celebrations, there were plans to roll out a special McDonald’s branded PlayStation 5 controller.

PHOTO: McDonald’s

That was until Sony PlayStation caught wind of it.

Apparently, it seemed that McDonald’s didn’t seek prior approval from PlayStation before embarking on this endeavour. Overall, it was a pretty rookie mistake on the fast food brand’s end.

If all had gone well,custom PlayStation 5 controllers emblazoned with the McDonald’s logo and sporting the fast food chain’s iconic red, white, and yellow colours would have been given away for the event.

Initially, to stand a chance at winning one of those limited edition controllers, participants would have to tune in to one of the seven streams that would take place during Stream Week. Two new prizes were unveiled – McDonald’s 50th anniversary hoodies and 50 channel subscriptions for each of the streamers. However, no new dates are given for Stream Week.

Truly, this is heartbreaking news for fans of both McDonald’s and the PlayStation with a taste for the gaudier side of geekdom.