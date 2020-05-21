Sony teases new compact camera that's coming May 26

According to a teaser on Sony UK's website, the Japanese company will be unveiling an 'exciting' compact camera in 6 days' time - that is, May 26.

While the teaser didn't reveal anything specific, it's not hard to see from the silhouette that this is a camera with a flip-out screen.

If you're into spoilers though, this is likely the rumoured ZV-1, which is said to be an RX100-like video-centric camera designed for vloggers.

According to this leak from one @nokishita_c, the ZV-1 has a 20.1MP, 1-inch-type stacked CMOS sensor and a built-in 24-70mm zoom lens with image stabilisation.

While clearly a capable digital still camera, the ZV-1 is said to target vloggers and content creators with features like 4K movie recording, 3-inch tiling LCD with recording lamp, real-time subject eye detection AF and face priority auto exposure, and even a wrinkle-reducing Soft Skin effect.

There are also one-press buttons to help users quickly switch focus between face and object or get a background blur effect when they're shooting video.

Regarding sound, the ZV-1 is rumoured to come with a wind screen and a directional 3-capsule microphone. Additional inputs can also be done by way of a 3.5mm jack on the body.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.