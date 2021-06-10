Sony unveils new flagship true wireless earbuds, meet the new WF-1000XM4

Sony's long-awaited flagship true wireless active noise cancellation earbuds are finally here. Meet the new WF-1000XM4 .

It turns out that the leaks were fairly accurate. The new WF-1000XM4 are noticeably more compact, which addresses one of the key complaints of its predecessor . The more compact design should make it wear better and more securely.

It's available in black and silver (looks more like beige), and crucially for fitness enthusiasts, it is now IPX4 water-resistant so it can survive sweat and splashes of water.

Active noise cancellation is said to have been improved thanks to Sony's new Processor V1 . Sony says it is a step-up from the QN1e chip in the WH-1000XM4 and delivers "the industry's highest level of noise cancelling" while consuming even less power.

PHOTO: Sony

To further improve isolation, there's a new Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode that turns on automatically when it senses it's windy. And like any flagship-class true wireless earbud, the WF-1000XM4 has an ambient sound mode to let users hear their surroundings.

Bluetooth codec support includes SBC, AAC, and LDAC – aptX is conspicuously missing so take note Android users. And to reduce latency and improve connection, the WF-1000XM4's earbuds connect independently to the source device.

The WF-1000XM4 features a new 6mm dynamic driver that uses a 20 per cent larger magnet for improved bass performance. Sony says the better low-frequency performance also aids in noise cancellation because the driver can more precisely generate a signal to cancel out noise.

Inside, there's a new Processor V noise cancellation chip and 6mm dynamic drivers.

PHOTO: Sony

Battery life has been improved. With ANC on, the WF-1000XM4 can last for up to eight hours. If you turn it off, that number goes up to 12 hours.

The charging case is now 40 per cent smaller, supports wireless charging, and holds an additional two charges. A quick charge feature gives you an hour of playtime from just five minutes of charging.

The packaging has been improved too. Sony claims 99 per cent of the packaging is paper and it's made using recycled paper and other sustainable materials.

The packaging is more environmentally friendly.

PHOTO: Sony

Availability and pricing

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is available in black and silver and it's priced at $379 . No precise date has been set for its retail availability, but we've been told that it will be available sometime this month.

The WF-1000XM4 is also available in silver.

PHOTO: Sony

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.