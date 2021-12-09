Sony unveils VR headset prototype with low latency 4K OLED microdisplay

Sony's new 4K OLED microdisplay seems to be making another incremental step when it comes to improving its future virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Unveiled in a video as part of Sony Technology Day, Sony's VR headset prototype, with two 4K microdisplays and new low latency technology, not only achieves 4K resolution but does so in a more compact form factor compared to other VR headsets.

Given that this technology is still in the prototyping phase, it won't be used in the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 device that is expected to be released in 2022.

Also, based on the video, Sony likely has ambitions for this technology beyond gaming, citing design, medical training, manufacturing operation support, and remote work capabilities as examples of what it can do.

Looks like VR may be moving towards becoming a commonplace and ubiquitous piece of technology.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.