Sony Xperia 1 III And 5 III smartphones offer 4K OLED display & spatial audio

Sony’s flagships – The Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 – have always been the go-to phones for photographers and selfie-lovers. Whilst the new Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III still presents wondrous updates for those who enjoy being in front and behind the camera, the two new Xperias are also coming for cinephiles and budding videographers.

Boasting an impressive 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the Xperia 1 lll is a cinephile’s dream. Likewise, the 6.1-inch 21:9 CinemaWide HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Xperia 5 lll also provides an immersive viewing experience for users.

PHOTO: Sony

Marry that with the new addition of Sony’s famous 360 Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio and you’ve got a cinema experience in the palm of your hands. As the world’s first smartphones to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, listeners can immerse themselves in authentic sound like how it’s meant to be heard.

Change the music source to the 2-channel stereo and the new 360 Spatial Sound comes into play. The 360 Spatial Sound virtualises an immersive sound experience in real-time that makes listeners feel like they’re actually there in the scene. Not much of a movie buff? Play your favourite songs and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a live concert or the recording studio.

PHOTO: Sony

Those who wish to direct a big flick one day can have a go at the Xperia 1 lll and Xperia 5 lll’s Cinematography Pro, within the phones’ 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording feature.

Powered by CineAlta, the feature can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when set at 24fps and record in 21:9 ration at 24, 25, 30 and 60fps. These features enhance cinematic expression and give videographers more control in how they want to engage their viewers with their cinematography.

Being the go-to phones for photographers, the Xperia 1 lll and Xperia 5 lll both include fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses and real-time AF so you’ll never lose focus on the subject. The Xperia 5 lll takes it further with object tracking technology that allows photographers to capture accurate shots of moving subjects.

Xperia 1 lll Frosted Black

PHOTO: Sony

Xperia 1 lll Frosted Purple

PHOTO: Sony

Xperia 5 lll Green

PHOTO: Sony

A key feature for both models is the Variable telephoto lens paired with Dual PD sensor that reaches up to a 105mm focal length. With 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm focal lengths, photographers can now shoot landscapes, portraits or animals with stunning compositions.

Of course, where zooming in is involved, you can always depend on the models’ new AI super-resolution zoom that ensures precision, details and definition to images are not compromised.

Xperia 1 III comes in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple, and the Xperia 5 lll comes in Green. Both phones will be available from the third quarter of 2021. Prices will be announced at a later date.

Both models will be available exclusively at Sony Stores and Sony Stores Online. You can register your interest with Sony to receive updates on pre-order and launch details once it becomes available.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.