Sony's latest X-series wireless portable speakers brings the bass with party lights

Sony Singapore today (Aug 1, 2022) added three X-Series range wireless portable speakers to its consumer audio range, combining high-quality club music into a compact, transportable form factor.

All three feature Sony’s proprietary X-Balance Speaker Unit and Dual Passive Radiators, collectively providing clean, yet strong basslines melded with high-quality sound and powerful sound pressure, despite their size.

They can also double as a speakerphone in a pinch, with built-in microphones and support for two-way audio in online calls.

Without further ado:

Sony SRS-XG300

Sony SRS-XG300.

PHOTO: Sony

The Sony SRS-XG300 is the stand-out speaker among the new entrants. It comes with built-in ambient illumination, where the speaker’s decorative lights sync with the beat of your chosen tracks.

However, this speaker isn’t for featherweight clubbers. Sony said it weighs approximately 3kg, and it’s nearly 32cm long. To counteract that, XG300 has a built-in retractable handle for easier transportation.

Sony SRS-XG300 (right).

PHOTO: Sony

Other notable perks are its 25 hours of maximum playback time, and a host of compatible connectivity options (Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, USB-A for DC power output). It’s also rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

The Sony SRS-XG300 retails at S$479, with an introductory promotional price of S$329 only available via Sony Stores. Retail begins in September 2022.

Sony SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200

Sony SRS-XE300.

PHOTO: Sony

If you don’t need the fancy lights but still want IP67 rating in a smaller frame, you can try the XE300 and XE200 on for size. These cans use a vertical layout with its Line-Shape Diffuser to broadcast tracks, but you can also use them horizontally by tweaking its stereo playback in its accompanying app.

The XE300 is nearly 24cm long with a weight of 1.3kg, while the XE200 is the most compact alternative at nearly 21cm and 800g. Regardless of which you pick between the two, you’re still getting USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Sony SRS-XE200.

PHOTO: Sony

The different sizes do mean different playback durations, though. XE300 offers up to 24 hours, while the smaller XE200 can deliver up to 16 hours of playback instead.

Also, since these models are significantly more portable than its XG300 sibling, it doesn’t have the retractable handle either.

The Sony SRS-XE300 and Sony SRS-XE200 retail at $299 and $199, respectively. Both have a promotional price of S$249 and S$179 (respectively, too) when they launch in September 2022.

Sony’s dedicated online store can be found here, and a list of authorised retailers can be found here.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.