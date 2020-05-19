Sony's new footage of Ghost of Tsushima's gameplay is breathtaking

This might be the most beautiful open-world game since Red Dead Redemption 2.

Sony revealed 18 minutes of Ghost of Tsushima footage during a special State of Play stream this morning, showing off free-roam exploration in the game world, as well as combat, stealth and customisation.

Watch the video below:

Developer Sucker Punch Productions' new game is set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in the 1270s, and it looks like the Assassin's Creed: Japan game fans have craved for so long.

The open world is gorgeous, with immersive mechanics like a 'Guiding Wind' to help players navigate it, instead of GPS mini-maps or similar markers.

Players will have to keep an eye out for landmarks and suspicious objects in their environment - such as smoke rising from distant buildings, or settlements filled with Mongol forces.

Animals such as foxes and birds also guide the player through the world, pointing them towards hidden shrines and abandoned buildings, which can hold useful items and upgrades.

PHOTO: PlayStation

Combat looks slick, with two different styles of gameplay depending on whether players want to play stealthily or face enemies head-on. Just like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, players can parry and make use of tools like smoke bombs and firecrackers to gain an edge over enemies.

The game also comes with an elaborate photo mode, and can be played in a fully cinematic black and white mode - just like the samurai movies of old.

Ghost of Tsushima is set to launch on July 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, after a recent delay.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.