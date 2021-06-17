Sony's next-gen PlayStation VR goggles said to arrive in late 2022

Sony is believed to be using OLED panel for its next-generation PlayStation VR goggles.

Bloomberg reports that the next-generation PlayStation VR goggles will be equipped with OLED panels from Samsung Display. In addition, Sony is said to be aiming for a launch in late 2022 during the holiday period.

Compared to OLED, LCD panels can offer higher resolution at reasonable pricing. As a result, big players in the industry such as HTC and Facebook have switched to LCD panels.

Sony confirmed in February that it is working on the next-generation PlayStation VR goggles which will enable “the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity".

The VR googles are rumoured to support 4K resolution, eye-tracking technology and a vibration motor to provide haptic feedback.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.