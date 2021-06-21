Sony's WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds sets a new standard for sustainable packaging

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

In an age where brands remove essential accessories like power adapters under the guise of “addressing sustainable consumption issues” or “reducing carbon emissions”, we have Sony showing them what it takes to be more environmentally responsible without hanging customers out to dry.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds ( review here ) didn’t only raise the bar in our expectations around wireless personal audio. The brand also went above and beyond by using no plastics in its packaging.

The box is a blend of bamboo, sugarcane, and post-consumer recycled paper, which aligns with Sony's environmental targets and goal to eliminate plastic packaging for small products by FY2025.

Bamboo, sugarcane, and recycled paper that went into creating Sony's Original Blended Material.

Despite the switch to Original Blended Material packaging for the WF-1000XM4, the TWS still comes with all the necessary accessories for it to work - a proper charging case, extra ear tips for sizing, and a charging cable.

Doubling down on its plastic-free packaging is the lack of added colours and choosing to emboss logos instead of printing with ink.

Sony said that it “takes advantage of the various shades of the material” and “improves environmental attributes… into the design”. We think, however, it’s a practical way to cut down on production costs without compromising on the practical user experience.

