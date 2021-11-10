Souls-like Lies of P reimagines Pinocchio as a badass killer in new gameplay trailer

If you ever wonder what would happen if you combine Bloodborne with a classic fairy tale like Pinnochio, then Lies of P is exactly what you need. The game was first announced earlier this year, but new footage shared by developers Round8 Studio has us whetting our appetite for some fantastical and bloody combat.

Set to launch in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, Lies of P is definitely wearing its inspiration on its wooden sleeve. The combat is swift and deadly, the visuals are amazing, and you will be going up against a variety of foes with an arsenal of diverse weapons.

There is even an element of Sekiro in the trailer as well, with Pinocchio’s mechanical arm able to become useful tools like a grappling hook.

The trailer’s description also hints at an interesting system in Lies of P, where players will have to decide if they want to lie. The more they do, the more human they become, which brings different pros and cons.

Here’s the full description:

“As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape.

The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails.”

What is perhaps most surprising is just how good the game looks. For a studio that is not within the first-party ecosystem, Lies of P appears to be everything a Bloodborne sequel should be in a steampunk world. Here’s hoping that Sony and FromSoftware are watching the reception and start planning.

We can expect more details about Lies of P to be shared by Round8 Studio and publisher Neowiz at the G-STAR gaming convention happening in South Korea later this month.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.