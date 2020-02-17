Southeast Asia's first-ever Star Wars Virtual Run kicks off on May the 4th

Southeast Asia will be having its first-ever virtual run this year, in celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Virtual runners can start to clock their distances from May the 4th till May 31st.

Runners will have to choose to pledge their allegiance to the Light or Dark side and the runs can take place anywhere, anytime, from their own treadmills to running paths in their neighbourhood. Run solo, or with a friend to complete your chosen distance all at once or divide it up to fit your schedule.

There are two categories available, 5.4km and 40km, and participants who clock the distance within the designated period will walk away with exclusive 3D-engraved trophies (BB-8 for light side and First Order Stormtrooper for dark side). This is an interesting departure from the usual medals awarded for runs.

The registration fees are $25 for the 5.4km category and $40 for the 40km category, inclusive of trophy shipping to the 6 participating countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

To sweeten the achievement, runners who complete the 40km category will also receive a Darth Vader 40th Anniversary "The Empire Strikes Back" gold trophy. So that's two trophies in total, which justifies the price difference.

All runs will need to be tracked via the MOVE Run Tracker app to track the distance and time for your runs. You can also use any of the following integrated trackers:

Treadmill tracking is limited to wearables available through Apple HealthKit and Google Fit.

Registrations are now open and running till 30th May.

