Specs of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera revealed

More information on the 200MP camera sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been revealed.

Tipster @UniverseIce says it is "100 per cent confirmed" that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP camera with 1/1.3" sensor, f/1.7 aperture and 0.6µm pixels. While the camera sensor is slightly bigger than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro's 1/1.28" sensor, it is likely to be smaller than other Android flagship phone sensors coming in 2023.

TheElec reported in May that Samsung has developed a new 200MP camera for the Galaxy S23 models. @UniverseIce shared last month that he is very confident that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport the unreleased ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.

@UniverseIce also said the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the physical footprint "almost unchanged". In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 5,000mAh battery.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.