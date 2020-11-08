Speed up safe entry with secret iOS 14 function

Do you own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, any iPhone 11, or any of the new iPhone 12 models? Have you updated to the new iOS 14?

If so, you’ve probably customised your Home Screen with all the new iOS 14’s Widgets. But did you know that Apple has also sneakily added a “secret” button to your iPhone? It’s called the "Back Tap".

Before you dismiss it as another useless function, hear me out. This new feature essentially transforms the back of your iPhone into a touch-sensitive “button”.

By double-tapping or triple-tapping the rear of your iPhone (anywhere will do, but I usually tap the Apple logo), you can set it to trigger a function. Don’t say good things we never jio.

It’s incredibly responsive. iOS 14 can accurately detect a double- or triple-tap, even when you’re grasping your phone tightly. I’ve been using it to pair with my SingPass app for SafeEntry check-ins, but you can also use it for TraceTogether or basically any app.