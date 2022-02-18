Spotify acquires 2 podcast tech platforms, signifying the company's intentions to dominate the podcast space

Spotify has just announced that it is acquiring Chartable and Podsights, two podcast technology companies with marketing and ad attribution technologies.

Chartable is a podcast analytics platform that lets creators know and their grow their audience through audience insight tools. On the other hand, Podsights is a podcast advertising measuring service that lets creators know the effectiveness of their ads.

According to Spotify, these two acquisitions addresses the problem of "measurement and attribution", which it says remain the two biggest unsolved challenges for podcast advertisers.

It said:

... with the acquisition of Podsights, Spotify will be able to help advertisers understand how podcast ads drive actions that matter to their businesses. Over time, we plan to extend these measurement capabilities beyond podcasts to the full scope of the Spotify platform, including audio ads within music, video ads, and display ads.

Regardless, it's clear that the company is all-in on podcasting. What this means for music fans, the main reason Spotify took in the first time, remains to be seen.

Last year, Spotify promised subscribers that it will roll-out lossless music streaming but that feature hasn't been implemented yet. The company recently responded to questions and said that they "don't have timing details to share yet."

In fact, it got beaten to the punch by Apple who announced after Spotify that it too will have lossless music streaming and then implemented the feature in June .