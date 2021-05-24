Spotify adds offline music downloads on the Apple Watch

Spotify just announced that it is bringing offline music downloads to the Apple Watch.

Spotify Premium users can now download their playlists, albums, and podcasts on the Apple Watch for a true offline and phone-free experience. Here are the steps to download music and podcasts on the Apple Watch:

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on the watch. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.” To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening.

The highly anticipated feature will be rolling out to all users globally over the next few weeks. You can either update the watch to the latest version or download the app on the App Store.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.