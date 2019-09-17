Spotify crafts an amusing playlist of no-chill songs to get through the haze

It’s likely that Malaysia and Singapore will never stop trying to one-up each other, but scoring high marks in the air pollution levels ain’t a competition either nation wants to win.

But hey, at least Malaysians can take it all in smoky stride with a Spotify-made playlist revolving around the haze-filled days ahead.

Though Singaporeans are already expressing anxiety over the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crossing into the unhealthy range for the first time in three years, Malaysians have it much worse than we do. Strong winds blowing haze from forest fires in Sumatra have caused eight Malaysian states — including the Kuala Lumpur capital — to be shrouded by haze.