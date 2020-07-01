Spotify launches real-time lyrics in Singapore and 25 other countries

Spotify is launching real-time lyrics in 26 countries across Southeast Asia, India and Latin America.

The 26 countries are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

When real-time lyrics feature is launched later today, users can access it by tapping "Lyrics" at the bottom of the "Now Playing" screen.

According to TechCrunch, this will be the first time that lyrics are offered in 22 of the 26 countries as four countries had lyrics support in the past via other providers.

PHOTO: Spotify

The expansion of the feature to 26 countries is made possible by an agreement with lyrics provider Musixmatch. This feature has been delayed due to complexities around lyrics and licensing.

At time of publication, Spotify is offering real-time lyrics to 27 markets out of the 79 markets it is available in. The other country is Japan, which has real-time lyrics support through a different provider.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.