Spotify will stop shuffling tracks in album pages because Adele wants it so

Spotify will stop shuffling tracks in album pages and will play them in the order the artist intended. This change was reportedly requested by Adele.

In the past, Spotify would play an album's songs in a random order, which, to be honest, isn't what some of us wanted or even expected.

When you hit play now, the songs will play in the album's intended order. You can still shuffle tracks by toggling the "Shuffle" icon when viewing an individual track.

Apple Music, on the other hand, plays an album's track in order unless you turn on shuffle.

Adele tweeted earlier saying:

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

To which Spotify replied: "Anything for you."

Adele recently launched 30, her first album in six years, to great success. The track, Easy on Me, recently broke the record for most global listens in a single day.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.