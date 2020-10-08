Spotify's mobile apps gain new search songs by lyrics function

Recall a few sentences of a particular song, want to hear it in full but simply can’t remember its name? I feel you — it happens.

If you use Spotify and use its mobile app on iOS or Android, you can now search for songs by entering any part of the stanza of lyrics that’s in your head.

Not to be confused with the real-time lyrics feature Spotify introduced in July, this search songs by lyrics function is new and came to light when Spotify designer Lin Wang shared it on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/linafab/status/1313081457326391297

Okay… but what if you use Apple Music instead? That’s not a problem as you can already search by lyrics in Apple’s music streaming service since 2018.

