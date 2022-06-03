Spy x Family Tamagotchi lets you raise Anya as your own gremlin

It’s not at all easy to lead the life of a spy or assassin, so for those who wish to help Loid or Yor Forger raise Anya, a Spy x Family Tamagotchi gives you the chance to do so.

It will launch on Dec 17, 2022 in Japan, and is expected to retail for ¥2,350 (S$26.80).

The device lets you take care of Anya in school uniform and unlock new outfits along the way, including exclusive designs that don’t appear in the anime or manga.

Two versions are available for purchase: a green one inspired by Loid and Yor, and a pink alternative meant to evoke Anya.

PHOTO: Bandai

The Tamagotchi features dodgeball, a word-matching game, and another mini-game, with the results of these activities affecting Anya’s development.

Peanuts can be fed to her as a snack, but do remember to pay attention to her every now and then, so that she doesn’t get upset and run away. Anya will also express other emotions like joy, shock, panic, and of course, her iconic “heh” face.

The Spy x Family Tamagotchi will be sold online and in Japanese toy stores on Dec 17, 2022, with no details on international availability and pricing just yet.

Despite being a fairly new anime title, Spy x Family has already attracted enough appeal and popularity to warrant a t-shirt collaboration with Uniqlo, a theme café in Japan, and various Nendoroid releases.

The ongoing show is based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo with a synopsis that reads:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.

He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

This article was first published in Geek Culture.