Square Enix announces 2 new Final Fantasy VII mobile games

With the new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade announced, fans have much to celebrate even though they might need a PlayStation 5 (PS5) for the new playable character Yuffie.

However, for those who are looking for some more Final Fantasy VII Remake action without a PS5, Square Enix has got your back. Along with the new upgrade, they’ve announced two new Final Fantasy VII games that will land on the mobile platforms.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Fancy a battle-royale game with more flavour, especially from the Final Fantasy universe?

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is Square Enix’s entrance to the battle royale genre. The new game will be “Set in Midgar before the events of FFVII” so there’s much for fans of Final Fantasy VII to explore.

It seems like players will be using melee weapons, rifles as well as spells in this third-person primary game. Interestingly, there seem to be non-playable character (NPC) elements in the game, so perhaps there might be some sort of co-op play available.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

When it comes to milking the cash cow, Square Enix is delivering a masterclass.

The next release title, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is already cooking up a storm over the internet.

From what we can make of the trailer, it seems like this is a mobile or pocket version of Final Fantasy VII Remake but fans are already on the entire “multiverse” theory questioning if this is just a mobile copy of the game or yet another “remake”?

The end of the trailer highlights that the game will feature the entire compilation of Final Fantasy VII like Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus and more which adds up to the hype of the game.

Looks like Square Enix knows what’s up and things are looking extremely exciting for Final Fantasy VII fans with all these new games and content.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be available for iOS and Android and will be out sometime in 2021 with no official release date yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.