The stairway in Joker has been receiving rave reviews on Google Maps - as a religious destination

Is it just me, or is it getting crazier on Google Reviews?

Joker isn’t exactly a barrel of laughs, but memes that have surfaced online about the flick have been pretty amusing. Since Joker was unleashed in cinemas earlier this month, reactions to the film have been polarising — but largely on the positive side thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s stellar acting (as usual).

From comparisons to McLovin to fiery discussions about its controversial correlation to the incel movement, Joker is most definitely one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Some men, however, just want to watch the world squirm (sorry) — with ridiculous reviews on Google Maps, of all places.

You see, there’s a certain flight of stairs that’s a particular point of focus in the movie. Even if you haven’t seen the actual flick, the setting pops up quite a bit in the trailers. It’s symbolic — the main character’s transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime happens at the stairs, marking his total descent into madness.

That long stairway is not a prop, though. It’s very much a real spot in New York, and a spot that’s since been christened as a “religious destination” by internet jokers on Google Maps.

PHOTO: Google Maps screengrab

It has even received more than 600 reviews on Google, with the bulk of them waxing lyrical about its supposed sanctity and sacredness. No doubt driven by its significance in Joker.

PHOTO: Google Maps screengrabs

Joker — as in the character — is no stranger to dank meme-ification, of course. The spirit of total anarchy and chaos embodied by Batman’s nemesis has been adopted by edgy young teens (mostly male gamers) who feel like they could relate. The results are... cringeworthy.

