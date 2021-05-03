Star Wars Day 2021 Singapore at the ArtScience Museum

May the Fourth kicked it off strong and early in Singapore, with fan-led festivities at the ArtScience Museum for all to experience the Force.

Held for two days (May 1 and 2), the event was filled with activities and displays for Star Wars fans to enjoy and admire together. Although admission was free, those who were interested in coming down to the museum had to pre-book their slots due to restrictions from the pandemic.

By some chance you weren't able to head down, we've got you covered. Here are some of the sights we came across at Singapore’s Star Wars Day 2021 at the ArtScience Museum:

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Cosplayers from the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison, Cathar Base Singapura - Rebel Legion, as well as Kranak Clan - Mandalorian Mercs Singapore, were suited up in their best costumes, offering photo ops with the fans on the first level of the museum.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Enthusiastic fans were also seen walking around dressed as iconic characters such as Darth Vader and the beloved R2-D2.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The second level of the museum showcased a whole collection of Star Wars toys presented by the Singapore Star Wars Collecting Fan Club and Suhaimi's Gulliver's Chronicles. The toys featured included 29 vintage pieces, some of which were made as far back as 1977.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Also featured at the Art Science Museum were digital artworks made by prolific local Star Wars artist Jon Chan and Plastic Singapore.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Of course, no Star Wars celebration is complete without honouring what started it all. Fans got to enjoy screenings of the original Star Wars movies, as well as documentaries such as Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope and also Empire Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy.

And as an extra special treat to wrap up the experience, fans got to enjoy a limited edition Blue Milk Bubble Tea from GongCha too.

For those who missed last weekend's Star Wars experience, fret not as the Star Wars Identities at the ArtScience Museum is still ongoing. This interactive exhibition not only showcases nearly 200 artifacts from the original films, attendees can also create their own unique Star Wars characters at an interactive exhibition. Tickets are available on their website.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Here are extra shots to celebrate Star Wars Day:

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This article was first published in Geek Culture.