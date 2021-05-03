Star Wars Day 2021: Top 6 toys to celebrate May the 4th

Last year’s May the 4th might have been cancelled due to the global pandemic, but the Force awakens in 2021, more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

With Covid-19 restrictions slowly lifting, the ArtScience Museum has curated a list of activities for fans to enjoy the global Star Wars Day.

But what are festivities without going shopping and adding a few more items to your collection? Well, we’ve got you covered with a list of collectables and toys that are great additions to your ever-growing Star Wars collection.

With that in mind, May the Force be with you… and your wallet.

1. Hasbro The Black Series The Mandalorian Helmet

Looking to steal the title of the Galaxy’s Sexiest Man(do) Alive, the Black Series The Mandalorian Helmet will sure help you with that! The premium-looking, shiny beskar armour is a must-have addition.

The 1:1 scale Hasbro Black Series wearable helmet is a replica of the actual Mandalorian prop helmet worn in the series, so if you are a big fan of the franchise, this is something that can’t be missed. This is the way!

2. Hasbro’s The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Whether it might be for display or cosplay purposes, Hasbro’s The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a great addition for any Star Wars Fan.

Ahsoka’s lightsaber features intricate details and decorations that include the hilt, removable blade, kyber crystal, barrel plugs and a vertical stand that all fans will love.

3. Hasbro’s The Black Series Clone Wars figures

Now if the previous items were too big of an addition to your collection, these set of figures might just have a perfect spot.

To celebrate the original Clone Wars series, figurines such as ARC Trooper Echo, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Clone Pilot Hawk strike back in a new line of collector figurines from Hasbro’s The Black Series.

Each figure is designed according to its appearance in the series as well as in an all-new packaging that fans may not be accustomed to. Either way, this collection is a must-have especially with the premiere of The Bad Batch coming on Disney+ real soon.

4. Lego R2-D2 75308

In conjunction with Lucasfilm’s 50th Anniversary, Lego is releasing the highly anticipated R2-D2 Lego set. Coming in 2,315 pieces, Lego 75308 R2-D2 is an interactive set, where fans can enjoy the movements of the astromech droid, from its retractable mid-leg, rotating head, and moving main legs.

Slated for release on May 1, 2021 and with a price tag of $299, those eager to get their hands on the set may visit Lego’s official website, physical Lego certified stores or Shopee.

5. Lego Darth Vader/Scout Trooper Helmets & Imperial Probe Droid

In addition to the R2-D2 set, fans may also get their hands on the new Lego Star Wars helmet releases. Consisting of 834 Lego pieces, Lego 75304 Darth Vader is definitely a sight to see and a set to have along with the Lego 75305 Scout Trooper Helmet.

If you are more interested in the process than the actual product itself, these are great picks to have.

Looking for a more interesting looking set, the Lego 75306 Imperial Probe Droid set might just be the answer. It seems as though this 683 piece set offers plenty of opportunities for play as much as it is for display.

Star Wars wouldn’t be complete without having a purchase of our beloved Baby Yoda. Hasbro and Lazada have launched an exclusive collection to commemorate Star Wars Day featuring Grogu from Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Each figure depicts a scene from the second season of the hit TV series that is just too adorable to not have.

For only $14.90 each, or as a special bundle of three figures with a 10 per cent discount at $39.90, these cute figures is definitely a steal. If you are looking to add more adorable Baby Yoda toys to your collection, Hasbro has released other toy versions of Grogu that you can now purchase.

And that’s it for our top six must-get items for this year’s Star Wars Day. With great options to choose from this year, may the force be with you!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.