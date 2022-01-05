Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now free to claim on Origin for Amazon Prime members

To kick off 2022’s monthly free game offerings, Amazon has 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order up for grabs for all Amazon Prime Members.

The supply of Origin codes are limited, and you have before Feb 7 to redeem the code on Origin, so don’t wait too long!

If you are already a Prime member, just head here, log in, and claim the Origin code for redemption. If you are not a Prime member, now might be a good time to consider that free 30-day trial, so you can claim the game for free, and keep it permanently on your EA Origin account.

Moreover, it’s only $2.99 per month subsequently, with plenty of free games offered to members each month.

Once you're done claiming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, don't forget to claim the rest of this month's free games on Prime Gaming:

Total War: Warhammer (via Epic Games Store)

World War Z: Aftermath (via Epic Games Store)

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

