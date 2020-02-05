Star Wars Rogue One writer becomes late-night talk show host on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Being stuck in quarantine has led to many folks expressing themselves in ways many might not have imagined at the start of this year. So far, quite a lot of these expressions have come in the form of custom content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to great effect.

Even members of the film industry have taken to the hugely-popular life sim to do some really zany things.

Most recently, Gary Whitta, the brains behind the story of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, used the game as a means of hosting a late-night talk show, along side video editor and game designer Adam Nickerson, who plays the drums in the show itself, in comical fashion.

Whitta designed the basement of his virtual home to resemble a studio of an actual talk show, which he dubbed Animal Talking with Gary Whitta. He even got his avatar to dress the part.

Whitta also cited references such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis. And his first guest on the show? None other than former IGN presenter Naomi Kyle.

Even though they’re actually talking on video chat, having their avatars featured on the game makes it resemble a proper talk show. Talk about immersion.

From the contents of the pilot episode, and the second episode that aired two days after, it seems that Whitta and Nickerson plan to make this a regular fixture to add some much-needed spice to our daily quarantined lives.

Apart from custom costume designs modelled after the likes of Studio Ghibli, Pokémon, Star Wars, Avengers, and My Hero Academia, this might just be one of the more ambitious Animal Crossing: New Horizons projects out there so far.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.