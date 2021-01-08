StarHub acquires official distribution rights to Disney+ at launch

StarHub users and Disney fans take note. When Disney+ launches on Feb 23 2021 , StarHub TV users, StarHub mobile, and StarHub broadband can get in on the much-awaited Disney streaming service through StarHub's cross-platform entertainment ecosystem.

According to StarHub's latest official statement, StarHub received the rights to distribute all six of Disney+'s content streams - Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star - officially, at Disney+'s launch. StarHub also said that this arrangement is an 'exclusive agreement' with The Walt Disney Company.

“We are excited to be the first and only fully-integrated quad-play service provider to raise the entertainment bar for our customers with Disney+, home to some of the most recognisable cultural brands in the world today. Adding Disney+ to our ever-expanding catalogue of apps and streaming services is an integral part of our TV and digital transformation journey for customers. Viewing habits continue to shift, and we want to provide all customers with the best service experience wherever they are, in their homes, and now more than ever, on their phones. With the growing ubiquity of ultra-responsive 5G, our customers will be able to experience true mobility and freedom, enjoying the freshest entertainment at the highest quality anytime, anywhere and on any screen," said Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group, StarHub.

“We’re pleased to work with StarHub to provide consumers in Singapore yet another avenue to get access to Disney+, which offers content from all of our iconic brands Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star. This is another step forward in our commitment to bring audiences in Singapore the highest quality entertainment content Disney has to offer,” said Amit Malhotra, Regional Lead, Emerging Markets, The Walt Disney Company APAC.

However, the extent of StarHub's announcement stops there. As of writing, there are no details on how Disney+ content will be structured on StarHub's platforms, and what it'll cost to get in on that Disney magic.

StarHub has a live teaser page at its official website for users, where you can register your interest and receive IV-drip updates on StarHub's Disney+ deals and news.

We've also reached out to StarHub separately to wrangle out more details, such as StarHub's pricing structure for Disney+ content, and its distribution arrangements.

