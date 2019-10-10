StarHub aims to offer hyperscale data centre services from mid-2020

Telco StarHub will provide round-the-clock services to customers from a major new data centre with an eye on the launch of 5G mobile networks next year.

The StarHub Data Centre @ Loyang, which is being developed by start-up AirTrunk, is expected to be up and running by the middle of next year, it said yesterday.

AirTrunk specialises in what is called hyperscale data centres, which are significantly larger versions of typical enterprise data centres and house thousands and sometimes millions of servers.

AirTrunk's facilities serve cloud, content and telecommunication providers across the Asia-Pacific.