StarHub aims to offer hyperscale data centre services from mid-2020

The StarHub Data Centre @ Loyang will be carrier-neutral with the ability to interconnect and meet increasing demands from both enterprises (e-gaming, e-sports and e-commerce providers) and the public cloud providers on site.
PHOTO: Starhub
The Straits Times

Telco StarHub will provide round-the-clock services to customers from a major new data centre with an eye on the launch of 5G mobile networks next year.

The StarHub Data Centre @ Loyang, which is being developed by start-up AirTrunk, is expected to be up and running by the middle of next year, it said yesterday.

AirTrunk specialises in what is called hyperscale data centres, which are significantly larger versions of typical enterprise data centres and house thousands and sometimes millions of servers.

AirTrunk's facilities serve cloud, content and telecommunication providers across the Asia-Pacific.

Its partnership with StarHub means the telco's corporate customers will be able to access its hyperscale services, which are typically out of reach of firms here, said Mr Arthur Tang, head of StarHub's enterprise business group.

"Benefits of hyperscale data centres include optimising energy efficiency to lower their operational cost and reducing their corporate carbon footprint," Mr Tang added.

The facility at Loyang will be critical to meeting the increasing demands from enterprises such as e-gaming, e-sports and e-commerce providers, said the telco.

It will also be carrier-neutral, with the ability to interconnect to public cloud providers onsite.

AirTrunk deputy chief executive Michael Juniper said: "StarHub will play an important role in AirTrunk's cloud ecosystem, allowing StarHub's customers the ability to directly connect to key public cloud nodes."

There will be a proliferation of new services here in the wake of the expected arrival of 5G next year, Mr Tang noted.

"(Therefore), we believe our customers will demand even more of such hyperscale data centre services to support their business innovations," he added.

AirTrunk, which already has data centres in Australia, announced in April that it had raised $450 million in debt and equity to help build its first Singapore facility.

The eco-friendly campus will open in two phases - the first in mid-2020. This will allow half of the 60-megawatt capacity to be sold to customers with the rest to be built as demand warrants.

The site will cover 1.5ha and cost around $500 million, said AirTrunk founder Robin Khuda.

It is near the Changi North Cable Landing Station, a critical gateway for several major submarine cables that bridge Singapore to the rest of the world.

The AirTrunk campus is expected to receive the Singapore Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum certification and industry low-power usage effectiveness, StarHub said yesterday.

It is also designed to meet stringent security requirements set by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for all financial institutions based in the Republic.

StarHub now fully owns or co-invests in seven data-centre locations here, Mr Tang said.

Besides AirTrunk, it also has partnerships with other data-centre providers such as ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Data Centre SG.

StarHub's data-centre business provides co-location services and other functions to enable customers to house their business-critical applications and information reliably and securely.

StarHub shares closed up 1.5 per cent to $1.31 yesterday.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Starhub Telcos

TRENDING

River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
High-sugar drinks to carry unhealthy label on pack, ads to be banned
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates &#039;durian room&#039; for guests
Kuala Lumpur hotel creates 'durian room' for guests
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn&#039;t driver, DPP says he is lying
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES