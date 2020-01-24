StarHub and M1 to submit joint bid for 5G license

(From left to right) Mr Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1 with Mr Peter Kaliaropoulos, Chief Executive of StarHub.
PHOTO: M1, StarHub
Ken Wong
Hardware Zone

Two of Singapore's incumbent telcos, StarHub and M1 released a statement late Thursday afternoon saying that they plan to submit a joint bid for a 5G license by the closing date of 17 February 2020. This deadline had been extended by the Government from the original date of 21 January 2020.

Neither telco would reveal the makeup or terms of the bid or either parties contribution to it. Neither would they give any comments as to how they felt it would be received by the market and competitors.

Local financial institution DBS Research had said in 2019 that a joint bid for a 5G license would be of the best value for the telcos. It went on to say that, "StarHub's share price may rise if it submits a joint bid with M1 for nationwide 5G".

Singtel was unable to comment at the time of print regarding the StarHub and M1 announcement. Singtel is however already involved in 5G gaming trials together with Razer and the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

SINGAPORE'S 5G LANDSCAPE

Singapore's telecommunication regulator, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), announced last year that at least 50 per cent of the city-state will be covered with a standalone 5G network by the end of 2022.

At the same time, it called for the country's four local carriers to submit their 5G proposals.

TPG is also working with real estate firm CapitaLand and map service provider Navinfo Datatech to test cloud-based driverless car navigation at Science Park 1 and 2 over a 5G connection.

StarHub has also been trialling 5G solutions in showcases for the public. M1, on the other hand, has been working with IHLs to spearhead the use of 5G in different industries.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Starhub M1 5G Telcos IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority)

TRENDING

Singapore&#039;s first Wuhan virus case: Sentosa hotel sanitises rooms where patient, companions stayed
Singapore's first Wuhan virus case: Sentosa hotel sanitises rooms where patient, companions stayed
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES