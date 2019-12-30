StarHub and Malaysian telco U Mobile to trial 5G roaming in Singapore and Malaysia next year

U Mobile is already a roaming partner of StarHub, and the 5G roaming trial is the third 5G-related initiative StarHub has announced in December.
PHOTO: AFP
The Business Times

StarHub and Malaysian mobile service provider U Mobile will conduct 5G standalone roaming trials in Singapore and Malaysia starting in the first quarter of next year, they said in a joint media statement on Monday (Dec 30).

The trials will be conducted in collaboration with Huawei and will be done independent of 4G network infrastructure. This is unlike many other roaming trials that use 5G non-standalone technology, the telcos said.

Use cases such as "live" cross-border holographic calls and multi-party video calls will be tested.

StarHub and U Mobile said they will examine aspects such as the "right commercial price point" for 5G roaming in both countries.

The trials will help establish key aspects such as the right network configurations and settings for 5G roaming.

StarHub's chief technology officer, Chong Siew Loong, said: "There is no better place to start 5G roaming trials than in Malaysia, our closest neighbour and one of our customers' top travel destinations."

U Mobile is already a roaming partner of StarHub, and the 5G roaming trial is the third 5G-related initiative StarHub has announced in December.

Earlier in the month, it announced a partnership with the National University of Singapore to use 5G technologies to design and test virtual reality and artificial intelligence solutions in a net-zero energy building.

It also earlier held a two-day pop-up 5G showcase for the public at its StarHub Green headquarters in Ubi.

Shares of mainboard-listed StarHub were unchanged at S$1.41 as at 1.32 pm on Monday.

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital Starhub Telcos 5G malaysia

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Woman who lost lawsuit over master&#039;s degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES