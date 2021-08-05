StarHub begins consumer market trial for its 5G standalone network

StarHub’s 5G standalone (5G SA) network is ready for use.

Today (Aug 4, 2021), the green camp announced that it has switched on its 5G SA network across the island, offering even lower latency and faster network speeds than before.

We can’t say that StarHub’s 5G SA came as a surprise since it started preparing new and re-contracting customers by issuing free 5G SA SIM cards to them back in end-May. The telco has consistently done things early, especially since it was the first to launch 5G NSA for consumers last year .

Existing customers can use StarHub 5G SA for free

As part of its 5G SA market trial, the rest of StarHub’s existing Mobile+ and Biz+ customers can be the first to try its enhanced 5G network at no additional cost. StarHub will be reaching out to these users to hand them a free 5G SA SIM card, delivery included. StarHub said they would share more details on this exercise in due course.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy 21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra users are among the first to try StarHub’s enhanced 5G network, since these compatible devices are already programmed for Singapore’s 5G SA bands. More supported devices will come along as other phone manufacturers begin pushing out their 5G SA firmware updates.

“We were the first to launch 5G in Singapore. We are breaking the mould again, taking the next step beyond 5G connectivity to thrill our customers through game-changing 5G SA mobile experiences across content and entertainment, supplemented with exclusive partnerships and products including Disney+ and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming.

''We are bringing our customers the power to be connected, entertained, and productive in the palm of their hands, with the goal of enriching their digital lives,” said Nikhil Eapen, Chief Executive, StarHub.

Off the back of 5G SA, we also see StarHub inviting users to give cloud gaming a try via its new service - made possible by partnering with NVIDIA. The page to join its waiting list lies here.

Also, in preparation for the eventual return of leisure travel, StarHub has enabled 5G roaming data across 19 overseas mobile networks in 13 destinations. StarHub DataTravel starts at a flat fee of S$5, and the network automatically locks to the correct 5G provider while overseas, said StarHub in its announcement.

StarHub 5G SA network coverage at launch

The 5G SA market trial begins at Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Clementi, Sengkang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok, Woodlands, Paya Lebar, Punggol, Pioneer, Orchard, as well as the Central Business District (CBD) and Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC).

In addition, StarHub is expanding its existing 5G network (both NSA and SA) into more indoor areas, citing shopping malls like Tampines Mall, Plaza Singapura, Jurong Point, VivoCity, ION Orchard, JEM, Causeway Point, and NEX. StarHub’s 5G expansion plans would continue beyond that by following its customer’s data traffic demands and network usage insights.

In our queries to StarHub, the telco said it has achieved 50 per cent 5G SA coverage across the island at launch, and would like to hit 75 per cent coverage by December 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.