StarHub customers can get Disney+ Singapore for free

First some math.
A Disney+ subscription in Singapore costs $11.98 per month or $119.98 per year. You can subscribe directly for Disney+ in Singapore but for StarHub customers, it could get sweeter.
There are 3 customer groups within StarHub who will get Disney+ for free, they are existing and new –
- TV+ customers
- 2Gbps fibre broadband customers
- $95 or $155 mobile phone price plan customers
At a quick glance, the customer groups who typically enjoy free Disney+ in Singapore would be folks who are locked into a contract. It’s not something quite financially prudent these days but some users have unique circumstances.
For example, maybe they’d like to get the latest Samsung S21 without having to shell out a big initial cost.
Regardless, let’s do the math to see which customer group in StarHub gets the best value for Disney+ in Singapore.
For StarHub TV+ customers
Firstly, you’d need to sign up for 2 TV+ Passes, the cheapest here being Filipino / Indian / Malay content for $15 per pass.
This adds up the monthly outlay to $30 per month and you’d need to sign up for a minimum of 24 months.
Thus, this brings up the cost to $720. With Disney+ Singapore costing $119.98 per year and you get 2 years free, the math works out to $480.04 over 24 months.
For StarHub 2Gbps Fibre Broadband customers
Based on the current deal, broadband customers will have a monthly outlay of S$62.90 per month. The first month is free with a minimum contract of 24 months.
This brings up the total cost ofS$1446.70 for a service which is more or less essential for the home.
Discounting the Disney+ offer, broadband customers only get a 12-month deal. So that works out to $1326.72 over 24 months.
What’s cool here is that if you have 1 more month left on your fibre broadband plan, StarHub will give you 12 months of Disney+ as long as you remain a customer. Same applies for mobile phone customers below.
For StarHub $95 or $155 mobile phone price plan customers
This is probably the most expensive offer, or could be the cheapest if your company covers your mobile phone plan.
For $95, the total cost across 24 months would come up to $2280. Discounting the Disney+ 1 year offer, this works out to $2160.02 over 24 months.
For $95, the total cost across 24 months would come up to $2760. Discounting the Disney+ 1 year offer, this works out to $2640.02 over 24 months.
This doesn’t include all the additional value-added service one might grab together with the mobile phone plan and the mobile phone initial outlay.
A “free” Disney+ subscription isn’t as free as it seems.
Some points to note
- StarHub customers will be informed progressively to activate their free Disney+ subscription via the StarHub mobile app.
- The Disney+ subscription will end the moment a customer ends their StarHub services.
- Customers will be able to choose an email of their choice to activate Disney+.
This is important because this means your email is not locked down by StarHub and users will have a choice to subscribe directly to Disney themselves in the future. This saves all your viewing history and profiles.
Here’s a handy table to give you the numbers at a glance:
|Total Cost (24 months)
|Disney+ Cost
|Final Cost
|TV+
|$720
|S$239.96
|$480.04
|Fibre Broadband
|$1446.70
|S$119.98
|$1326.72
|Mobile Phone (S$95)
|$2280
|S$119.98
|$2160.02
|Mobile Phone ($155)
|$2760
|S$119.98
|$2640.02
If it were up to us to decide, the free Disney+ subscription makes the most sense for fibre broadband customers considering it would be an essential utility in this day and age. While it might make more sense to get Disney+ direct, this is still a nice perk for existing and new StarHub customers.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.