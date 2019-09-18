StarHub customers experience Internet outage on Tuesday evening; other telcos say they aren't affected

Telco StarHub said that its mobile data services were fully restored about four hours after customers began experiencing disruptions on Tuesday evening (Sept 17). Most fixed Internet connections were also restored.

Earlier, tracking website downdetector.com suggested at 6 pm that there was a widespread Internet outage from three Internet service providers across the island.

Singtel and M1 said that there were no issues with their Internet services.

StarHub said in a Facebook post at 6.40pm that it received reports of issues with Internet access and was investigating.

[Update #2: 9:53pm] We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the incident this evening. Mobile data services for... Posted by StarHub on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

"We will provide an update as soon as we can," the telco said then.

In an update about 15 minutes later, it said that it was progressively restoring services.

"Some customers may experience temporary data congestion. Please try restarting your devices to refresh data connection," said StarHub.

Then in a 9.50pm update, StarHub apologised for the inconvenience caused and said that mobile data services were fully restored, while most fixed Internet connections were restored.

Singtel said in a statement that there was some concern over Internet access across the island but clarified that "our networks and systems are all fine".

M1 also clarified that there were no problems with its Internet service.

A spokesman said: "We did not encounter any network equipment issue nor receive customer complaints on Internet access."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.