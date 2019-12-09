StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Apple
Vijay Anand
Hardware Zone

StarHub has dashed ahead to be the first to release iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices for their contract-based mobile price plans.

If forking out a lump sum for the subsidized phone is still too much, StarHub also allows you to break it down over a 24-month instalment plan.

It's probably not the most cost-efficient option, but it is there if you wish to have a more manageable monthly payout and gun for a higher-tier phone model.

For reference, this is how much the phones cost from Apple directly.

iPhone 11 mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 (64GB) S$587 S$359 S$110 S$0
iPhone 11 (128GB) S$651 S$423 S$175 S$0
iPhone 11 (256B) S$806 S$578 S$330 S$120
24-month
instalment option		 View here.

iPhone 11 Pro mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) S$1,042 S$814 S$565 S$355
iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) S$1,261 S$1,033 S$784 S$574
iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) S$1,544 S$1,316 S$1,068 S$858
24-month
instalment option		 View here.

iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) S$1,181 S$953 S$704 S$494
iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) S$1,395 S$1,167 S$918 S$708
iPhone 11 Pro Max (512B) S$1,678 S$1,450 S$1,202 S$992
24-month
instalment option		 View here.

Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max with StarHub on their official website from 13th September 2019, 8 pm.

Have more questions? Head over to StarHub's FAQ section.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

