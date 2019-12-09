StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans

StarHub has dashed ahead to be the first to release iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices for their contract-based mobile price plans.
If forking out a lump sum for the subsidized phone is still too much, StarHub also allows you to break it down over a 24-month instalment plan.
It's probably not the most cost-efficient option, but it is there if you wish to have a more manageable monthly payout and gun for a higher-tier phone model.
For reference, this is how much the phones cost from Apple directly.
|$50
2-year plan
|$ 75
2-year plan
|$105
2-year plan
|$238
2-year plan
|iPhone 11 (64GB)
|S$587
|S$359
|S$110
|S$0
|iPhone 11 (128GB)
|S$651
|S$423
|S$175
|S$0
|iPhone 11 (256B)
|S$806
|S$578
|S$330
|S$120
|24-month
instalment option
|View here.
|$50
2-year plan
|$ 75
2-year plan
|$105
2-year plan
|$238
2-year plan
|iPhone 11 Pro (64GB)
|S$1,042
|S$814
|S$565
|S$355
|iPhone 11 Pro (256GB)
|S$1,261
|S$1,033
|S$784
|S$574
|iPhone 11 Pro (512GB)
|S$1,544
|S$1,316
|S$1,068
|S$858
|24-month
instalment option
|View here.
|$50
2-year plan
|$ 75
2-year plan
|$105
2-year plan
|$238
2-year plan
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB)
|S$1,181
|S$953
|S$704
|S$494
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB)
|S$1,395
|S$1,167
|S$918
|S$708
|iPhone 11 Pro Max (512B)
|S$1,678
|S$1,450
|S$1,202
|S$992
|24-month
instalment option
|View here.
Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max with StarHub on their official website from 13th September 2019, 8 pm.
Have more questions? Head over to StarHub's FAQ section.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.