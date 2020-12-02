StarHub first to release price plans for Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series

PHOTO: Samsung
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

So Samsung held their Galaxy Unpacked earlier this morning (Feb 12) in San Francisco, and by Jove, the Korean conglomerate unveiled a whole lot of tech. 

(Not that the reveals were at all surprising, considering the voluminous amount of leaks in the past few weeks.) 

There’s still plenty to be excited about, especially if you’re a Samsung diehard. The company announced its latest flagship phones: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the very extra Galaxy S20 Ultra, all of which are jam-packed with high-end specs that ought to make your brain hurt a little. 

Meet the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile. Introducing #GalaxyS20 Ultra, #GalaxyS20+ and #GalaxyS20 Learn more: smsng.co/S20_Intro_fb

Posted by Samsung Global on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

There’s also the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which brings back the old-school clamshell phone mechanism into 2020 with the brand’s trademark polish. The device — Samsung’s second take on a folding smartphone — flips open like a pocket cosmetics case into a full-fledged 6.7-inch screen. The company says that the ultra-thin glass used for the screen can be folded and unfolded more than 200,000 times, and for a lofty starting price of US$1,380 (S$1,900), it better be. 

Introducing Galaxy Z Flip. A smartphone that stands out, stands up, and stands alone. Change the shape of the future. Learn more: smsng.co/Z_Flip_Intro_fb

Posted by Samsung Global on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

In the realm of pricing details for the newly announced Galaxy S20 series, StarHub was first to the fore. The telco has already set up a microsite for customers to pre-order their units (which will only start later today), with the option of selecting the time slots of their (free) delivery. Customers can get their hands on the newfangled phones as soon as March 2. 

StarHub's mobile price plans as stated: 

 
  $55
2-year plan		 $80
2-year plan		 $110
2-year plan		 $243
2-year plan
Data
/ Talktime

15GB
300 mins

40GB
300 mins

70GB
300 mins

110GB
10,000 mins

Galaxy S20 (128GB)

 $599 $399 $129 $0

Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB)

 $799 $499 $399 $99

Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB)

 $1,099 $799 $649 $499
24-month
instalment options		 More details here

StarHub has yet to announce the price plans for the Galaxy Z Flip, but the telco confirmed that customers will be able to start purchasing the phone from Feb 14 onwards. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Watch out for these 5 key red flags to avoid shocks like AirAsia
Watch out for these 5 key red flags to avoid shocks like AirAsia
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks

