StarHub launches GeForce Now in Sept; playing graphic intensive games on mobile now a reality

The NVIDIA GeForce NOW Powered by StarHub seems to be everything it is cracked up to be.

The cloud gaming service allows gamers to play demanding games on their devices, tablets, phones, or even devices not designed for gaming. There is no demand in terms of storage capacity and specs because the graphical processing will be done by the ‘gaming PC in the cloud’.

NVIDIA likens the service to watching a live stream. The experience of playing games such as Fortnite and Destiny 2 at maximum graphical settings with no lag on a Samsung Galaxy S21 feels unbelievable.

StarHub is bringing you @NVIDIAGFN's #GeForceNOW! A cloud gaming service where you can play your favourite games on nearly every device, without the need for huge storage space or gaming hardware.



As long as the network quality is good, even competitive games such as Rocket League, League of Legends, and DOTA 2 run with little to no latency. For games that rely heavily on twitch reflexes and moment-to-moment responses, this is extremely important. And GeForce NOW delivers.

The games run at 1080p and 60 FPS with no problem at all, while barely being a drain on the phone battery. This is a great way for gamers to play games from their own libraries almost anywhere in Singapore.

There are already over 1000 games that can be played through the service from platforms such as Steam and Epic Games Store, with more being added every week.

The best part is that the service isn’t limited to just StarHub customers. All gamers in Singapore will get to access the service! However, StarHub customers will get better pricing and perks which will be announced closer to the service’s launch in September.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Powered by StarHub enters beta on Aug 12, 2021, which is when gamers can sign up for a free trial. After the free trial, there will be a charge of $19.99 per month for those who wish to continue the service.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.