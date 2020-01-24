StarHub mobile customers get 3 months of free Amazon Prime membership

In line with their #HelloChange commitment to deliver "the best experience and transparent offers without contract", StarHub has struck a deal with Amazon Singapore to offer a three-months free Amazon Prime membership to all their mobile customers.

"We are reaffirming our #HelloChange commitment in 2020 to deliver to customers the best experience and transparent offers without contract," said Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group, StarHub. "Offering innovative digital lifestyle services with best-in-class businesses enhances our customers' experience, and we are delighted to announce this collaboration with Amazon Singapore."

"First to offer Amazon Prime membership for all StarHub Mobile customers, we enable them to enjoy the best of Amazon's shopping and entertainment options on Singapore's fastest mobile network," adds Buse.

From today, regardless of whether you are signing up to a new postpaid, prepaid, or no-contract SIM-Only mobile plan, or even just renewing your existing mobile contract, you will be eligible to receive the free Amazon Prime membership.

After the three month period, the Amazon Prime membership will be available at $2.99 per month and will be charged to their StarHub Mobile plan.

As part of the membership, StarHub customers will get to enjoy the following benefits:

Shopping & Delivery

Free one-day local delivery with no minimum purchase on Amazon.sg's domestic Prime eligible selection.

Free international delivery on millions of eligible items from Amazon US on Amazon.sg for orders over $60.

Free two-hour delivery for tens of thousands of items, including groceries and household essentials on Prime Now, for orders above $40.

30 minutes of early access to Prime eligible lightning deals and exclusive access to special shopping deals and events before other customers.

Entertainment

Stream or download Amazon Originals, popular movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, including critically acclaimed and award-winning Amazon Originals.

Gaming

A selection of free games every month, exclusive in-game loot, and a free channel subscription on Twitch.tv.