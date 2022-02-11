StarHub outs Samsung Galaxy S22 prices plans, complete with cloud gaming access

Pre-order now!
StarHub’s is first to release Samsung's Galaxy S22 price plans for its two-year contract Mobile + offering.
The green camp's Galaxy S22 series pre-order period began on Feb 10, 2022, 10am, and it will stay open until March 3, 2022 (while stocks last).
Pre-order deliveries to customers begin on Feb 25, onwards, while the phones will hit retail shelves from March 4.
StarHub’s Galaxy S22 order page is located here.
Take note that StarHub also offers SIM Only plans with options to purchase the phones at no upfront costs through their new EasyGo service payment. For a complete lowdown on no-contract SIM-only plans and how StarHub fairs, here's our guide.
As for this article, we'll focus on the two-year contract based Mobile+ plans that confer users extra services. Here's a quick look at the phone prices without a contract to better appreciate the two-year contract offers:-
|Model
|Storage
|SRP
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|128GB
|$1,178
|256GB
|$1,278
|Samsung Galaxy S22+
|128GB
|$1,468
|256GB
|$1,568
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|128GB*
|$1,718*
|256GB
|$1,858
|512GB
|$1,998
(*) The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is only available on Samsung's online store.
What do you get with StarHub?
As part of the launch promo, StarHub’s Mobile+ customers get the following:
- Instant access to 5G (at no extra cost with Mobile+)
- 12 months of Disney+ (for Mobile+ $95, $125, and $155 plans only)
- Six months of GeForce Now cloud gaming powered by StarHub (worth $119.94)
- Three months of Hotstar
- Free SIM card, and SIM card registration
- Samsung Online Store e-voucher worth up to $300 (depending on your phone choice) and a Lucky Bag redemption that includes a Silicone Cover and Strap, worth over $100.
You'll notice that StarHub has swapped Apple TV+ with Hotstar access, which is great if you're into Bollywood shows (there's plenty of good content if you've not experienced it).
What's even better is StarHub capitalising on yet another unique service offering with half a year of GeForce Now cloud gaming service, the first ISP in Southeast Asia to debut this.
If you're a gamer who wants to use any and all screen options wherever you are, this is a service that will grow on you. Find out more about it here , but take note that you still have to own the games you intend to play .
Note that the prices shown below are before any other discounts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ Mobile+ price plans - StarHub
|Mobile+ $65 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $95 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $125 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $155 two-year plan
|Monthly subscription
|$65
|$95
|$125
|$155
|StarHub 5G Access
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Disney+
|NIL
|12 months
|12 months
|12 months
|GeForce Now
|Six months
|Six months
|Six months
|Six months
|Data
|30GB
|60GB
|90GB
|120GB
|Talktime (mins)
|200
|600
|800
|1,000
|SMS
|200
|600
|800
|1,000
|Galaxy S22 (256GB)
|$499
|$199
|$0
|$0
|Galaxy S22+ (128GB)
|$649
|$359
|$79
|$0
|Galaxy S22+ (256GB)
|$729
|$429
|$149
|$0
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mobile+ price plans - StarHub
|Mobile+ $65 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $95 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $125 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $155 two-year plan
|Monthly subscription
|$65
|$95
|$125
|$155
|StarHub 5G Access
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Disney+
|NIL
|12 months
|12 months
|12 months
|GeForce Now
|Six months
|Six months
|Six months
|Six months
|Data
|30GB
|60GB
|90GB
|120GB
|Talktime (mins)
|200
|600
|800
|1,000
|SMS
|200
|600
|800
|1,000
|Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB)
|$1,029
|$729
|$449
|$169
|Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB)
|$1,159
|$839
|$569
|$299
StarHub still offers 4G-only two-year plans, but you lose all the StarHub perks listed above and worse yet, the data allotment and talk time are very limited. So while these plans start from $45 per month, it's not worth it in the long run and you're better off choosing one of the above Mobile+ 5G plans - yes, even if you total the two-year cost of ownership and tally the difference in cost and experience.
Last but not least, StarHub also released price plans for the laptop replacement Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (5G) tablet series and they come with all the same perks listed for the Galaxy S22 counterpart. So here's a short summary:-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series Mobile+ price plans - StarHub
|Mobile+ $65 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $95 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $125 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $155 two-year plan
|Galaxy Tab S8 (5G)
|$639
|$369
|$99
|$0
|Galaxy Tab S8+ (5G)
|$939
|$669
|$399
|$139
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (5G)
|$1,339
|$1,069
|$799
|$529
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.