StarHub outs Samsung Galaxy S22 prices plans, complete with cloud gaming access

Pre-order now!

StarHub’s is first to release Samsung's Galaxy S22 price plans for its two-year contract Mobile + offering.

The green camp's Galaxy S22 series pre-order period began on Feb 10, 2022, 10am, and it will stay open until March 3, 2022 (while stocks last).

Pre-order deliveries to customers begin on Feb 25, onwards, while the phones will hit retail shelves from March 4.

StarHub’s Galaxy S22 order page is located here.

Take note that StarHub also offers SIM Only plans with options to purchase the phones at no upfront costs through their new EasyGo service payment. For a complete lowdown on no-contract SIM-only plans and how StarHub fairs, here's our guide.

As for this article, we'll focus on the two-year contract based Mobile+ plans that confer users extra services. Here's a quick look at the phone prices without a contract to better appreciate the two-year contract offers:-

Model Storage SRP Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB $1,178 256GB $1,278 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB $1,468 256GB $1,568 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB* $1,718* 256GB $1,858 512GB $1,998 Samsung Galaxy S22 series Suggested Retail Prices <

(*) The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is only available on Samsung's online store.

What do you get with StarHub?

As part of the launch promo, StarHub’s Mobile+ customers get the following:

Instant access to 5G (at no extra cost with Mobile+)

12 months of Disney+ (for Mobile+ $95, $125, and $155 plans only)

Six months of GeForce Now cloud gaming powered by StarHub (worth $119.94)

Three months of Hotstar

Free SIM card, and SIM card registration

Samsung Online Store e-voucher worth up to $300 (depending on your phone choice) and a Lucky Bag redemption that includes a Silicone Cover and Strap, worth over $100.

You'll notice that StarHub has swapped Apple TV+ with Hotstar access, which is great if you're into Bollywood shows (there's plenty of good content if you've not experienced it).

What's even better is StarHub capitalising on yet another unique service offering with half a year of GeForce Now cloud gaming service, the first ISP in Southeast Asia to debut this.

If you're a gamer who wants to use any and all screen options wherever you are, this is a service that will grow on you. Find out more about it here , but take note that you still have to own the games you intend to play .

Note that the prices shown below are before any other discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ Mobile+ price plans - StarHub