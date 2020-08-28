StarHub partners Antstream Arcade to offer world's largest retro game library

If you are a fan of retro video games or have always missed playing popular classics such as Space Invaders, Asteroids, or Double Dragon, then you’ll be pleased to know that Singapore telecom company StarHub has recently signed an exclusive partnership with London-based retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade.

PHOTO: Facebook/AntstreamArcade

This partnership between StarHub and Antstream Arcade will be the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific region and will give StarHub’s Mobile+ customers access to stream from the world’s largest retro video game library.

This service will be available on any device of the customer’s choosing, from laptops to tablets and also mobile phones.

Aside from the games library itself, customers will also get access to tournaments, challenges, and exclusive gaming events.

“In partnership with Antstream Arcade, we are bringing back the glory days of arcade machine classics all in one place, for customers finding comfort in nostalgia amid constant change,” said Donovan Kik, Vice President of Mobile Marketing in Starhub in a statement.

“Our customers can instantly fire up any retro game they like and relive the joy of childhood at any time, just like simpler times without the fuss of complicated setups.”

Access to Antstream Arcade’s retro games will be completely free for the first month. Afterwards, the service will be available for $8.99 a month for all its postpaid customers as well.

