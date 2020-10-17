StarHub prices iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro contract plans for consumer and enterprise users

StarHub just released the prices for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro contract plans for both consumer Mobile+ and enterprise Biz+ users. There's no need to pre-register any interest in the latest Apple devices via the green camp. Also, both Mobile+ and Biz+ plans are automatically enrolled into StarHub's trial 5G network at no extra cost.

Below are the price plans for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro via StarHub. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max contract plan prices are not officially available yet.

A quick summary before the charts: Mobile+ users also get free Caller Number Display (Caller ID), free SIM card registration, free one-year subscription to StarHub TV+ and Apple TV+, free three-month iCloud storage plan at 50GB, and the option to do S$0 upfront by spreading the upfront cost across 24 months. If the user is switching telcos and coming to StarHub, they receive an additional S$200 phone discount.

iPhone 12 two-year Mobile+ price plans with StarHub

Mobile+ $65 Mobile+ $95 Mobile+ $155 Monthly subscription $65 $95 $155 Data 30GB 60GB 120GB Outgoing mins 200 600 1,000 SMS 200 600 1,000 iPhone 12 (64GB) $579 $329 $0 iPhone 12 (128GB) $649 $399 $0 iPhone 12 (256GB) $799 $549 $19 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) $899 $649 $119 iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) $1,059 $809 $269 iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) $1,359 $1,109 $569

Biz+ users get unlimited access to SmartSupport, two device swaps within 24 months with free delivery to any location in Singapore, free IDD018 subscription for overseas communications, free Caller Number Display, and free SIM card registration. An additional S$300 phone discount awaits users who sign up for new Biz+ lines.

The chart below features online-exclusive Biz+ plans picked up via StarHub's online store with the 10% discount on monthly fees and heightened mobile data allotment factored in. The non-online Biz+ plan packages are listed here instead.

iPhone 12 two-year Biz+ price plans with StarHub

Biz+ Lite Biz+ Premium Biz+ Pro Monthly subscription (online-exclusive) $54 $103.50 $232.20 Data 30GB 55GB 105GB SMS 100 100 Unlimited Caller ID International Roaming IDD 018 Free Free Free iPhone 12 (64GB) $619 $149 $0 iPhone 12 (128GB) $689 $219 $0 iPhone 12 (256GB) $839 $369 $0 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) $939 $469 $0 iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) $1,099 $629 $0 iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) $1,399 $929 $79

This article was first published in Hardware Zone