StarHub releases price plans for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Notes last night, the pre-order window is also going live.

Local telco price plans are also popping up online. We've already seen Singtel's mobile plan bundles, with StarHub's plans just coming online.

To quickly recap, the variants available to Singapore are:

Galaxy Note 20 (256GB, 4G variant) at $1,398

Galaxy Note 20 (256GB, 5G variant) at $1,548

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB, 5G) at $1,898

Each phone has three colour options. The Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

For your reference, Samsung refers to these devices as Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G respectively, to differentiate between 5G-readiness on the devices or otherwise.

When we queried the telco on their plans, we were told that StarHub plans to only offer the Galaxy Note 20 5G, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G variants for sale.

For example, if you were to subscribe to the Galaxy Note 20 5G under StarHub's 4G plan below, you would still be receiving the 5G version of the phone.

On to the tables:

4G plans Model 4G 2-year plan $55 monthly 4G 2-year plan $80 monthly 4G 2-year plan $110 monthly Galaxy Note 20 (256GB, 5G variant) $839 $599 $339 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB, 5G variant) $1,239 $899 $739

StarHub's other plans fall under their Mobile+ packages.

According to the telco, Mobile+ is their all-inclusive plan that come with free entertainment, huge bundle datas, outgoing talktime, SMS and FREE Caller Number Display for 24 months.

For a limited-time period, customers can also enjoy thousands of classic games with Free 1-month Antstream Arcade and unlimited access to the latest shows with Free 12-month StarHub TV+ subscription.

Here's how much the new phones will cost with StarHub's Mobile+ plans:

Mobile+ plans Model Mobile+ 2-year plan $65 monthly Mobile+ 2-year plan $95 monthly Mobile+ 2-year plan $155 monthly Galaxy Note 20 (256GB, 5G variant) $729 $439 $0 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB, 5G variant) $1,089 $729 $279

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.