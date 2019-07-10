StarHub revamps rewards system to let loyal customers enjoy daily discounts and deals

Starting today, StarHub customers will get to enjoy daily perks, discounts and deals in the telco’s revamped rewards system.

Firing up the new and improved My StarHub app will let customers browse through dozens of instantly-redeemable deals across a range of F&B, entertainment and shopping merchants.

Think $50 discounts when you book accommodations on Agoda, one-for-one treats at FatPapas, and promotional codes for Hip Van purchases. Even 15 per cent off Sinpopo Brand’s Durian Banh Mi, if you’re adventurous enough.

PHOTOS: StarHub

According to StarHub, the rewards can be claimed at over 150 participating outlets across the country. To celebrate the launch of its new programme, the telco is rolling out something called StarHub Snapping Saturday, which involves $1 deals — from the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Gong Cha, Häagen-Dazs and more — every (you guessed it) Saturday.

PHOTOS: StarHub

The Saturday promotions have already kicked off and will carry on till the end of the year (excluding the last Saturday in November for unknown reasons).