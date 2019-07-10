StarHub revamps rewards system to let loyal customers enjoy daily discounts and deals

Starting today, StarHub customers will get to enjoy daily perks, discounts and deals in the telco’s revamped rewards system.
Firing up the new and improved My StarHub app will let customers browse through dozens of instantly-redeemable deals across a range of F&B, entertainment and shopping merchants.
Think $50 discounts when you book accommodations on Agoda, one-for-one treats at FatPapas, and promotional codes for Hip Van purchases. Even 15 per cent off Sinpopo Brand’s Durian Banh Mi, if you’re adventurous enough.
According to StarHub, the rewards can be claimed at over 150 participating outlets across the country. To celebrate the launch of its new programme, the telco is rolling out something called StarHub Snapping Saturday, which involves $1 deals — from the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Gong Cha, Häagen-Dazs and more — every (you guessed it) Saturday.
The Saturday promotions have already kicked off and will carry on till the end of the year (excluding the last Saturday in November for unknown reasons).
The more StarHub services you’re subscribed to, the bigger the rewards. All monthly-paying customers will fall into three different membership tiers — Green, Gold, Platinum — according to levels expenditure. An exclusive reward called the “Complimentary VIP Hub Trooper” service is only available for Gold and Platinum customers, enabling them to activate on-site assistance on home networking, WiFi performance, and troubleshooting. Makes sense really — pay more, get better service. Right now, StarHub customers are invited to win top-tier tickets for U2’s and Jay Chou’s upcoming concerts if they play an in-app game every day. Smart way to get user rates soaring at the start of the revamped app’s launch. "Instant, all-digital, super simple and infused with elements of fun, the new StarHub Rewards is our big move towards building a stronger, more rewarding relationship with our customers," enthused Johan Buse, StarHub's Chief of Consumer Business Group. "Our customers live in an instant world, and to reward them with what they need and deserve, we will continue working hard to challenge the norms and deliver extraordinary products, services and experiences." Guess Grab had it right — digital loyalty programmes are the way to go these days. Details on the new StarHub Rewards system have gone live on the telco's website.
Read also
The more StarHub services you’re subscribed to, the bigger the rewards. All monthly-paying customers will fall into three different membership tiers — Green, Gold, Platinum — according to levels expenditure. An exclusive reward called the “Complimentary VIP Hub Trooper” service is only available for Gold and Platinum customers, enabling them to activate on-site assistance on home networking, WiFi performance, and troubleshooting.
Makes sense really — pay more, get better service.
Right now, StarHub customers are invited to win top-tier tickets for U2’s and Jay Chou’s upcoming concerts if they play an in-app game every day. Smart way to get user rates soaring at the start of the revamped app’s launch.
"Instant, all-digital, super simple and infused with elements of fun, the new StarHub Rewards is our big move towards building a stronger, more rewarding relationship with our customers," enthused Johan Buse, StarHub's Chief of Consumer Business Group.
"Our customers live in an instant world, and to reward them with what they need and deserve, we will continue working hard to challenge the norms and deliver extraordinary products, services and experiences."
Guess Grab had it right — digital loyalty programmes are the way to go these days.
Details on the new StarHub Rewards system have gone live on the telco's website.