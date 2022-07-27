StarHub to use virtual advertising technology for its 6 EPL broadcast sponsors

StarHub has announced that six companies have come on board as sponsors for its broadcast of Premier League from the 2022/23 season.

The sponsors will be able to leverage StarHub’s virtual advertising technology for new methods of reaching out to viewers that are meant to be more dynamic, eye-catching, and impactful than traditional TV banner advertisements.

For example, there is the “Centre Circle”, where the sponsors' brand is superimposed onto the centre circle of the football field at kick-offs. There is also the "Clock Drop Down Logo", where the sponsors’ logo appears on the underside of the on-screen scoreboard.

There is also drop-down advertising.

PHOTO: StarHub.

Other sponsorship entitlements include:

TV advertising spots during Premier League broadcasts

Out-of-Home branding at StarHub Shops and Premier League community viewing parties

Lead-in and end tag with sponsors’ branding

Digital banners on StarHub’s website and app

The sponsors announced include Income, Ogawa, Carlsberg, IG Asia, Lazada, and McDonald's. Of the six, Income will be supporting StarHub's broadcast of the Premier League for three seasons, while the remaining sponsors have inked up to two-year deals.

To bring football to the community, StarHub has also struck up a one-year partnership with Our Tampines Hub to hold community screenings of Premier League matches in their open-air amphitheatre Festive Plaza.

'Live' screenings will take place on most weekends, starting with the opening match between Fulham and Liverpool on Aug 6, 2022, 7.30pm. Fans can stay up to date with upcoming screenings on StarHub's and Our Tampines Hub's Facebook pages.

ALSO READ: Police report made after Singapore Premier League match ends in altercations

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.