StarHub's contract plan prices for Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro are here

ICYMI, Xiaomi launched the 5G-ready, flagship-tier Mi 10T and 10T Pro last month, and brought it to Singapore earlier today (12 November 2020).

Well, StarHub's offering Mobile+ plans for both phones. These contract, two-year plans come with trial 5G access at no extra cost.

StarHub would like to add that its trial 5G currently covers 70 per cent of populated areas, which is an update from its initial 53per cent coverage at launch.

Other promotional perks specific to Mi 10T and 10T Pro include:

Free 12-month subscription to StarHub TV+ (one-stop video streaming service for popular Korean, Chinese and English on-demand content)

Free one-month access to retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade

Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID), SIM card and registration

Extra $200 phone discount for customers who sign up for a new line or switch to StarHub

All customers who buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will receive a $50 Xiaomi voucher to purchase a Mi Air Purifier 3H at any of the seven Mi Stores in Singapore at $219 (originally $269).

Additionally, the first 20 customers who pair the new Xiaomi phones with a Mobile+ $95 or $155 two-year plan at StarHub Shop in Plaza Singapura, will receive a 55-inch Mi LED TV 4S (worth $649) as a gift.

To coincide with the Mi 10T and 10T Pro's street dates, the StarHub plans for these phones will be available starting from Nov 14,2020 (this Saturday).

Without further ado:

Mobile+ $65 Mobile+ $95 Mobile+ $155 Monthly subscription $65 $95 $155 Data 30GB 60GB 120GB Outgoing mins 200 600 1,000 SMS 200 600 1,000 Xiaomi Mi 10T

(128GB) S$49 S$0 S$0 Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

(128GB) S$149 S$0 S$0 Xiaomi Mi 10T series two-year Mobile+ price plans with StarHub

The Xiaomi Mi 10T (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and Mi 10T Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) retails at $649 and $749 respectively. For more information about the phone, don't forget to check out our news piece here .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.