StarHub's multi-line discounts now extended to SIM-only plans

StarHub is revamping its Hub Club loyalty rewards programme into Hub Club Go, and the overhauled rewards system now includes customers on StarHub SIM-only plans.

That also includes users on StarHub’s Mobile+ SIM Only - StarHub’s 5G SIM-only plans for phones.

The combined monthly savings netted from Hub Club Go will also be reflected in the My StarHub app, where users can view their subscriptions, fees, and nominated lines at a glance.

“We value and appreciate every customer for selecting StarHub as their preferred telco and trusting us with their communication and entertainment needs. We are constantly looking at ways to enhance our service to them. Riding on the increasing popularity of fuss-free SIM Only plans, we have boldly created a loyalty programme which delivers unparalleled value, deeper personalisation, and enhanced simplicity for all our customers, including our growing SIM Only customer base, in a landmark move to do differently and better,” said Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub.

How to qualify for StarHub’s Hub Club Go ah?

Hub Club Go also simplified its membership requirements. To qualify, you can have either of the following combinations:

Two mobile lines and one broadband subscription or

One service each from (mobile, TV+, or broadband)

Customers with five or six lines get to enjoy the maximum 30 per cent discount across their mobile subscriptions. Those on one to four lines get a range of discounts between 10 per cent to 25 per cent, with a five per cent discount increment for every additional service line.

An example given by StarHub: a HomeHub+ customer with a Mobile+ $38 SIM Only plan will instantly become a Hub Club Go member. This customer gets 10 per cent off their mobile subscription, receiving a discount of $4/month.

If the customer nominates four other Mobile+ $38 SIM Only plans under their Hub Club Go, the discount is boosted to 30 per cent, saving a total of $57/month (after factoring in all qualifying lines).

This hasn’t yet factored in how HomeHub+ customers can access paid content subscriptions like Netflix and Disney+ if they play their cards right.

Existing Hub Club members are automatically pushed into Hub Club Go’s programme whenever they sign up for a new service, renew existing services, or request for said ‘upgrade’ via the My StarHub app.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.