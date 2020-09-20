StarHub's price plans for 8th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are out

As the first of our major telcos, StarHub has price plans up and ready for the latest Apple mobile devices. If you're interested in picking up the new iPad or Apple Watch models, you can check out StarHub's microsite here.

In a nutshell, customers can start buying the new Apple products through the StarHub Online store. Delivery is free-of-charge. Customers can also start buying the Apple Watch wearables at select StarHub store. The 8th-gen iPad will be available at physical stores 'shortly', with no specified timeline. The 4th-gen iPad Air's availability details are still yet to be announced.

The Mobile+ plans that come with the devices are bundled with free Caller Number Display, one year of StarHub TV+ and Apple TV+, three months of free 50GB iCloud storage subscriptions, free SIM card, and free registration. The StarHub NumberShare e-SIM service is also free for the first three months for the Apple Watch devices.

Without further ado:

TABLE: Hardware Zone

This article was first published in Hardware Zone