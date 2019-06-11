The starter evolutions for Pokemon Sword and Shield might have just been leaked

A metric ton of leaks have been dropping left and right for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The leaks show off a bunch of new Pokemon, Pokemon forms, gameplay features, and most importantly - starter evolutions!

Gamefreak has been playing mum on the starter evolutions, but that hasn't stopped leakers from uploading pictures from the game onto Twitter and Reddit.

First off, huge spoiler warning for players who want to go in blind!

For those who need to know which starters end up looking awesome (hint: none of them does), here you go:

Sobble > Sizzile > Intelleon

The final evolution of Sobble - Intelleon. PHOTO: Screengrab from Reddit

Grookey > Drumpanzee > Rillaboom

The final evolution of Grookey - Rillaboom PHOTO: Screengrab from Reddit

Scorbunny > Raboot > Cinderace

The final evolution of Scorbunny - Cinderace PHOTO: Twitter/LeaksPokemon via Hardware Zone

It's not in great quality, but there you go. Personally - I feel like these are the worst final evolutions we've seen from starter Pokemon in a long time.

I was fully on board the Sobble train before, but now? Yikes. Why does every starter have to end up looking so humanoid?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.