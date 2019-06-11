The starter evolutions for Pokemon Sword and Shield might have just been leaked

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

A metric ton of leaks have been dropping left and right for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The leaks show off a bunch of new Pokemon, Pokemon forms, gameplay features, and most importantly - starter evolutions!

Gamefreak has been playing mum on the starter evolutions, but that hasn't stopped leakers from uploading pictures from the game onto Twitter and Reddit.

First off, huge spoiler warning for players who want to go in blind!

For those who need to know which starters end up looking awesome (hint: none of them does), here you go:

Sobble > Sizzile > Intelleon

The final evolution of Sobble - Intelleon. PHOTO: Screengrab from Reddit

Grookey > Drumpanzee > Rillaboom

The final evolution of Grookey - Rillaboom PHOTO: Screengrab from Reddit

Scorbunny > Raboot > Cinderace

The final evolution of Scorbunny - Cinderace PHOTO: Twitter/LeaksPokemon via Hardware Zone

It's not in great quality, but there you go. Personally - I feel like these are the worst final evolutions we've seen from starter Pokemon in a long time.

I was fully on board the Sobble train before, but now? Yikes. Why does every starter have to end up looking so humanoid?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Pokemon

TRENDING

Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES