Startups in a jam as brakes pulled on e-scooters

IT was looming large but when it finally struck, the blow was still keenly felt by startups and businesses in the last-mile and delivery sector in Singapore that rely on the ubiquitous electric scooter to drive their operations.

Following a spate of high-profile accidents, e-scooters, already prohibited from roads, have been banned from footpaths from Tuesday, confining the personal mobility devices (PMDs) to 440 kilometres of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the additional 5,500 kilometres of footpaths riders could use before. Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to S$2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.

While e-scooter operators and food delivery firms have been putting in place contingency plans as pressure increasingly mounted on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to clamp down, there is no hiding from the fact that there is a cost to be counted as plans are shifted, and business models and operations disrupted.

Local startup Anywheel, which was vying with 11 other firms for a licence to operate shared-PMDs in Singapore, began working on a backup plan at the start of the year when it sensed "strong concern" from LTA regarding e-scooters.

Anywheel's initial plan was to launch their e-scooters in Singapore before expanding to other markets. But with the public outlash against PMDs mounting in Singapore, it decided to set its sights on Malaysia, where it began operating hundreds of e-scooters last month.

The startup is now expanding to cities in Thailand and Australia, where physical infrastructure and cultural practices surrounding e-scooters are more established, founder and CEO Htay Aung told The Business Times. He said the firm suffered some financial impact from the setback in Singapore, but did not elaborate.