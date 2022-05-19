STB partners Google Cloud to help tourists virtually discover Singapore

Among the many things announced at Google I/O 2022's multi-day conference for developers was extended reality (XR), where Google Cloud has the technology to offer a new experience called Immersive Stream for XR. Below is a quick video that demonstrates what use cases extended reality has.

As it turns out, the technology's undergoing trials by many companies, like Ford, BMW, KDDI, Lowe, and others. One of those "others" is our very own STB.

According to its official statement provided by Google Singapore, the use of Immersive Stream for XR by STB aims to enable "the cinematic discovery of Singapore" after seeing searches for inbound travel going up to 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the week of March 27 to April 2, 2022.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has permanently altered consumer behaviour and the norms for travel. We know travellers want differentiated experiences, coupled with convenience and peace of mind.

Collaborations like this allow us to tap into Google's expertise and access cutting-edge digital capabilities, such as Immersive Stream for XR, to enable a more immersive and personalised next-generational visitor experience.

These efforts will help us stay ahead of the curve and better anticipate the needs of our travellers as international travel resumes on a wider scale," said Wong Ming Fai, Chief Technology Officer, Singapore Tourism Board.

Here's a 10-ish second demo of what Immersive Stream for XR is helping to do in representing Singapore to overseas consumers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.