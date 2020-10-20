Stray dog found with gaping slash on stomach; welfare group seeks funds for $4,000 medical bill

A stray dog familiar to community feeders in the east side of Singapore was recently found with a ghastly injury: a gaping slit exposing the insides of its belly.

The wound is believed to have been sustained from a piece of heavy metal that sliced open the lower half of the dog’s stomach animal welfare charity Causes for Animals Singapore said in a Facebook post today (Oct 20).

Fortunately, the injured animal (named Ah Ma) has since been conveyed to Animal World Veterinary Clinic for urgent medical treatment.

Unfortunately, the bills for Ah Ma’s treatment are estimated to be a costly $4,000 — Causes for Animals noted that this includes the surgery and hospitalisation. The animal welfare group has made a call out on social media for donations and contributions to go towards paying off the bill.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

”Sadly, due to the measures put in place to manage Covid-19, we have not been able to run physical fundraisers or events,” explained Causes for Animals, adding that a total of $360,000 has been spent in the last year to cover the medical needs of 540 dogs and cats.

This means we need all the help we can get to continue to offer medical aid for animals in need.”

A crowdfunding campaign for Ah Ma has been launched online for easier donation.

